March 10, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Best-selling Author of A Long Way Gone: Memoirs of a Boy Soldier

Ishmael Beah

“Arguably the most read African writer in contemporary literature.”

– author Dave Eggers

In his New York Times best-selling memoir, A Long Way Gone, Ishmael Beah gave a harrowing account of Sierra Leone’s civil war and the fate of child soldiers who, like himself, were forced to commit terrible acts. He described his struggle to regain his humanity and reenter the world of civilians who viewed him with fear and suspicion. This inspiring human rights advocate, UNICEF Advocate for Children Affected by War and author of a highly praised new novel, Radiance of Tomorrow, will share his story and shed light on critical issues related to children and war.

