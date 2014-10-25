Isla Vista Concert: Chicano Batman
October 25, 2014 from 8:00pm
FREE Music Performance
Join the MCC and KCSB – FM in welcoming students back for the fall with an exciting outdoor performance by L.A.-based Chicano Batman and other surprise acts! Uniquely crafting a modern take on Latin music with a conscious political message, the band’s sound features a mix of funk, R&B, Latin soul, bossa nova, psychedelia and pop.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
- Starts: October 25, 2014 8:00pm
- Location: Anisq'Oyo' Park in Isla Vista