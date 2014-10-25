Sunday, March 25 , 2018, 11:41 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Isla Vista Concert: Chicano Batman

October 25, 2014 from 8:00pm

FREE Music Performance

Join the MCC and KCSB – FM in welcoming students back for the fall with an exciting outdoor performance by L.A.-based Chicano Batman and other surprise acts! Uniquely crafting a modern take on Latin music with a conscious political message, the band’s sound features a mix of funk, R&B, Latin soul, bossa nova, psychedelia and pop.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: mcc_programmer
  • Starts: October 25, 2014 8:00pm
  • Location: Anisq'Oyo' Park in Isla Vista
 
 
 