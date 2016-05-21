Calendar » Isla Vista Conference: The Beloved Community

May 21, 2016 from 8:00am - 8:00pm

Associated Students, in collaboration with Isla Vista community and campus leaders, will be hosting the first annual “Isla Vista Conference: The Beloved Community” on May 21-22, 2016.



This is a pivotal period in the history of Isla Vista. There is a long-standing critical need for spaces in which we can engage each other about the issues that matter in Isla Vista. Events over the last few years have created even greater urgency and momentum to work together for our collective future, thus the “Isla Vista Conference: The Beloved Community” was born. This conference seeks to strengthen a culture of sharing by engaging in community-wide dialogue, education and action that allows us to explore our unique perspectives on how we got to this crucial time in the history of Isla Vista and where we go from here. We hope you will join us to share your perspective, celebrate the things that make Isla Vista great and work on our shared vision to strengthen our beloved community.



-----------------------------

Los Estudiantes Asociados en UCSB, en colaboración con líderes de la comunidad de Isla Vista y de la Universidad, serán anfitriones de la primera “Conferencia Anual de Isla Vista: La Amada Comunidad” el 21-22 de mayo, 2016.



Este es un periodo crucial en la historia de Isla Vista. Hay una necesidad crítica que ha existido por mucho tiempo de tener espacios en los cuales podamos hablar sobre temas importantes en Isla Vista. Los acontecimientos de los últimos años han creado aún una mayor urgencia e impulso para trabajar juntos por nuestro futuro colectivo, y es así como la “Conferencia de Isla Vista: La Amada Comunidad” nació. Esta conferencia busca fortalecer una cultura de intercambio por medio de entablar diálogo, educación y acción con toda la comunidad lo cual nos permite explorar nuestras perspectivas únicas sobre cómo hemos llegado a este punto critico en Isla Vista y hacia dónde vamos desde aquí. Esperamos que se unan con nosotros para compartir su punto de vista, celebrar las cosas que hacen grande a Isla Vista y a trabajar en nuestra visión compartida para fortalecer nuestra amada comunidad.