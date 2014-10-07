Isla Vista Self-Governance Town Hall
Join the Associated Students of UCSB (ASUCSB) for the Second
October 7, 2014 6:30pm-8:30pm
St. Mark’s University Parish
6550 Picasso Road
Isla Vista, CA 93117
Childcare, interpretation and light refreshments provided
Please RSVP at: http://goo.gl/2I2CMj
and let us know if you have any child care or interpretation needs.
As an unincorporated community without a governing body, Isla Vista has long-endeavored to address issues of public safety, infrastructure, and community services. The events of the last year have created even greater urgency and momentum around the question of self-governance in Isla Vista.
ASUCSB sponsored the first Isla Vista Self-Governance Town Hall on July 21 with participation from more than 100 residents, government officials, students, property owners, and UCSB administration and faculty, who gathered to learn about and discuss various options for self-governance.
ASUCSB will sponsor a second IV Self-Governance Town Hall on October 7. Please join us to help shape the future of IV. The goals of this series of Town Halls are to provide information and resources regarding self-governance, create a forum for community dialogue, and develop strong coalitions among community members and organizations.
