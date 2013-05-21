Calendar » Islam and Muslims in the Black Radical Imagination

May 21, 2013 from 6:00 pm

Despite the “post-racial” euphoria associated with the election of Barack Obama, the specter and threat of Muslims to the U.S. and the larger West persists.There was a pre-history to 9/11 in which Blackness, Islam and the politics of the Muslim Third World found common cause.We will explore the significance of this forgotten history for contemporary politics and arts when Black artists and activists imagined themselves not as national minorities but as part of a global majority.