Calendar » Islam and the Building of America

April 14, 2015 from 6:00pm

Over the past 15 years, Amir Hussain has examined how American Muslims have lived out their religion in a society in which they are: 1) a minority community, 2) have internal differences in terms of degree of observance, sectarianism, political affiliation, socio-economic status, and 3) have to deal with issues of western modernity (e.g., same-sex marriage).

Hussain’s new book project turns that research question on its head and asks not how America has transformed the practices of American Muslims, but how American Muslims have transformed America.

Amir Hussain, Ph.D., a Muslim from Canada, is a professor of theological studies at Loyola Marymount University, the Jesuit university in Los Angeles. He teaches courses on Islam, world religions, and comparative theology. He is the author or editor of five books and over 50 book chapters and scholarly articles.

