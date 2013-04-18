Calendar » Islands Apart by Ken McAlpine

April 18, 2013 from 7:00pm - 9:00pm

Islands Apart is a humorous and wise look at contemporary American life—and how time spent alone in nature can give us a fresh perspective and greater clarity about what matters most.+ A look at our fast paced times through the lens of our lovely Channel Islands.+ When: Thursday, April 18, 2013 at 7 pm.+ Members only Reception at 6:15 pm Cost: Free (members), $5 (non-members).+ To Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115