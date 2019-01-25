Calendar » Ismail Lumanovski and Inspector Gadje Balkan Brass

January 25, 2019 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Music Performance

Ismail Lumanovski and Inspector Gadje Balkan Brass

Fri, Jan 25th, 7:30 PM

Music Performance/MCC Theater

Ismail Lumanovski (mastermind of New York Gypsy All-Stars) and Inspector Gadje released their debut album Live At Kafana Balkan in March 2017. This pairing consistently draws sold out crowds propelled by high energy and funky brass. The New York Times called Lumanovski a "brilliant, fearless young clarinetist, “ and the San Francisco Chronicle calls Gadje "an instant party atmosphere". Together, they have a certain synergy and magic that take their music to new heights. Tight and adventurous arrangements, grooves that get under the skin and into the feet, and epic solos come together for music that touches the heart, stirs the soul, and moves the body. $5 for UCSB students and youth under 12; $15 for general admission.