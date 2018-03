Calendar » Israeli Artisan Fair - a 1st Thursday Event

May 7, 2015 from 2:00pm - 8:00pm

Join us for wine and art - a perfect pairing!

Come browse and buy textiles, jewelry, vintage Judaica and more from 15 uniquely talented artisans visiting from Israel.

Thursday, May 7

2 - 4 pm: Special Preview Sale!



4 - 8 pm: 1st Thursday event

At Jewish Federation's Bronfman Family JCC - 524 Chapala Street