Calendar » iSurf School’s Annual Block Party

August 30, 2015 from 5:00pm - 9:00pm

Benefitting the Watergirl Fund & Girls Inc. of Greater Santa Barbara

This event, serving as the Watergirl Fund’s biggest fundraiser, will include a silent auction, raffle, music, pig roast (and vegetarian option), ice cream parlor, ocean-themed marketplace, plus beer and wine. The goal is to raise $20,000 to provide needs-based scholarships for up to 75 girls. Tickets are $40 in advance and $50 at the door.