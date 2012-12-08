It’s a Wrap and Jewelry Trunk Shows
December 8, 2012 from 12 noon
Local fabric artist, Caron Miller, features her latest in scarves, wraps, and capes, while Studio Ildiko introduces quality semi-precious gemstones, crystals, and sterling silver. Each item is handcrafted and presents the stones in their natural colors and shapes. Museum Store
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: sbart
- Starts: December 8, 2012 12 noon
- Location: Santa Barbara Museum of Art
- Website: http://www.sbma.net/programs/events.web