It’s a Wrap and Jewelry Trunk Shows

December 8, 2012 from 12 noon

Local fabric artist, Caron Miller, features her latest in scarves, wraps, and capes, while Studio Ildiko introduces quality semi-precious gemstones, crystals, and sterling silver. Each item is handcrafted and presents the stones in their natural colors and shapes. Museum Store

 

