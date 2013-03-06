Calendar » It’s Mine! Right??? A presentation about Intellectual Property

March 6, 2013 from 5:30pm - 7:30pm

Communicators are challenged by how to protect their intellectual property in an increasingly digitized world. To shed light on these challenges, the Santa Barbara chapter of the Association for Women in Communications will sponsor a presentation It’s Mine! Right?? Attorneys Mike Velthoen and Jim McDermott of Ferguson Case Orr Paterson LLP will discuss the intellectual property issues of copyrights and trademarks, and how to protect your work from getting stolen.