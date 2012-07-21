Calendar » It Came From Outer Space

July 21, 2012 from 8:30 PM - 10:00 PM

No one believes an amateur astronomer’s spaceship sighting until people in the desert town of Sand Rock begin disappearing. Based on a story by Ray Bradbury. (Jack Arnold, 1953, 81 min) Alternate dates for this performance: Wednesday, July 18, 2012 @ 7:30 PM Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures, Santa Barbara County Arts Commission, Santa Barbara County Park Foundation and the Community Services Department of Santa Barbara County.