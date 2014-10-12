Calendar » Italian Pianist Domenico Codispoti Piano Recital

October 12, 2014 from 7p - 9p

Domenico Codispoti is from Rome, Italy and at only 38 years old, he is already became one of the most remarkable young pianist of this century. Hailed by international critics as “one of the greatest Italian talents of today” (Prague), “a fully mature virtuoso in the highest meaning of the word” (Reykjavik), “one of the most elegant and musical artists of his generation” (Jaén), “a skilled storyteller, always imaginative and inventive” (Hong Kong). London's Gramophone has recently written: "Domenico Codispoti plays with a warmth and fervor worthy of Cortot himself.



Italian pianist Domenico Codispoti is also the winner of the Ferrol International Piano Competition, Premio Jaén (WFIMC), and several other international and national piano contests in his native Italy.



The international recital activity has brought him to major venues in Europe (London, Paris, Madrid, Prague, Milan, Rome) and the Americas (New York, Washington, Dallas, Salt Lake City, Guadalajara, Guatemala City, Quito, Lima), with performances featured on Italian RAI Tv, Spanish National Radio and Television, Icelandic National Radio, as well as several US networks.

http://www.domenicocodispoti.com

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yNWRR_QmVws

https://www.youtube.com/user/figureinblue

Recital Program

Fryderyk CHOPIN

Nocturne Op.62 No.2 - Nocturne Op.posth. in C# minor

Sergej RACHMANINOV

Etudes-Tableaux Op.39 Nos.1, 2, 3, 8, 5

intermission

Federico MOMPOU

From "Impresiones intimas"

- Pajaro triste

- Cuna

- Secreto

Franz LISZT

Sonata in b minor