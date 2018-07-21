Italian Pottery Outlet Warehouse Sale!
The Italian Pottery Outlet's annual warehouse sale in downtown Santa Barbara starts this weekend, July 21st - 23rd! Save up to 80% on overstocked merchandise!
Saturday July 21 - 8am - 3pm
Sunday July 22 - 10am - 3pm
Monday July 23 - 10am - 3pm
Garden pots, tables, urns, planters, dinnerware and so much more! Of course we can't list everything here that will be on sale, so come see for yourself!
The first 25 warehouse sale customers who spend over $500 get a gift card worth $50 on a $100 purchase! (Valid at 929 State St. only, expires 9/30/18; not valid on web sales.)
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Italian Pottery Outlet
- Starts: July 21, 2018 8:00 AM - 3:00 PM
- Location: 815 E Haley Street Santa Barbara CA 93103
- Website: http://www.italianpottery.com
