Calendar » Italian Pottery Outlet Warehouse Sale!

July 23, 2018 from 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM

The Italian Pottery Outlet's annual warehouse sale in downtown Santa Barbara starts this weekend, July 21st - 23rd! Save up to 80% on overstocked merchandise!

Saturday July 21 - 8am - 3pm

Sunday July 22 - 10am - 3pm

Monday July 23 - 10am - 3pm

Garden pots, tables, urns, planters, dinnerware and so much more! Of course we can't list everything here that will be on sale, so come see for yourself!

The first 25 warehouse sale customers who spend over $500 get a gift card worth $50 on a $100 purchase! (Valid at 929 State St. only, expires 9/30/18; not valid on web sales.)