Ithzak Perlman and Emanuel Ax
Undeniably one of the most beloved violinists in the world, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Recognized for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is a Kennedy Center Honoree treasured by audiences who respond not only to his remarkable artistry, but also to his irrepressible joy for making music. This season, Perlman celebrates his 70th birthday with a duo recital with world-renowned pianist Emanuel Ax.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: January 21, 2016 7:00 pm
- Price: $48-128 for general public, $16 for UCSB students (current UCSB student ID required), includes facility fee
- Location: The Granada Theatre
- Website: http://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3251