Ithzak Perlman and Emanuel Ax

January 21, 2016 from 7:00 pm

Undeniably one of the most beloved violinists in the world, Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Recognized for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is a Kennedy Center Honoree treasured by audiences who respond not only to his remarkable artistry, but also to his irrepressible joy for making music. This season, Perlman celebrates his 70th birthday with a duo recital with world-renowned pianist Emanuel Ax.