Calendar » It’s a Merry Nutcracker Holiday with Ventura County Ballet Company’s 17th Annual “The Nutcracker”

November 22, 2015 from 2:00 p.m.

Ventura County Ballet Company (VCBC), Ventura County’s premiere regional ballet, will present the holiday magic of “The Nutcracker” at the Oxnard Performing Arts Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard on November 21st at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. and November 22nd at 2 p.m. Followed by three days of performances at the Ventura College Performing Arts Center, 4700 Loma Vista (at Seton Hall) on December 4th at 7 p.m., December 5th at 2 p.m. & 7 p.m. and December 6th at 2 p.m. This must see holiday event will be accompanied for all performances by a 52-piece Ventura College Symphony Orchestra. The captivating story, enchanting choreography, lavish sets and costumes will be sure to thrill audiences of all ages. Give your family a “Merry Nutcracker Holiday” this year. For more information and tickets, visit venturacountyballet.com & oxnardperformingarts.com. VCBC Event Line: 805-323-6620.