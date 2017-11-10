Calendar » IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY

November 10, 2017 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

SBCC Theatre Arts Department presents a Student Showcase production of IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY by Joe Landry, November 8-18, 2017 in the Jurkowitz Theatre on SBCC’s West Campus .



Directed by Katie Laris, our talented students will present a performance of the beloved holiday classic as it comes to life as a live 1940’s radio broadcast. With the help of an ensemble that brings a few dozen characters to the stage, the story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve.

IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE, A LIVE RADIO PLAY will feature: Madison Duree, Brianna Franklin, Aurora Gooch, Trevor Kight, Ryan Ostendorf, Lovisa Samuelsson, Calvin Sanger, Nicholis Sheley, Hannah Steinmann, Gabriel Uribe-Eccles, Johnny Waaler and Stefan Wayne.

Performances will be November 8-18, Wednesday through Saturday @ 7:30pm, Sunday November 12 and Saturday November 18 @ 2pm. The Sunday, November 12, 2pm performance will be live-captioned for the hearing-impaired. Ticket prices are $18 general/$15 seniors & SBCC staff/$10 students and seating is general admission. Due to the intimate nature of the Jurkowitz Theatre, no late seating is permitted. Parking is free and near the theatre on SBCC’s West Campus, 900 block of Cliff Drive. Call the Garvin Theatre Box Office at 805-965-5935 or purchase tickets online at www.theatregroupsbcc.com.