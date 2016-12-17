Calendar » “It’s A Wrap” Trunk Show by Caron Miller

December 17, 2016 from 12 pm - 4 pm

Santa Barbara designer Caron Miller’s “wearable art” accessories are designed to embellish your basics and empower you to express your own creative style. Each beautiful scarf, wrap, hat, and glove is unique and crafted locally―with many fabrics absorbed from the excess fabric remnant market.