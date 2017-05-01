Calendar » It’s Happening Here: American Renewal, Ingenuity, and Innovation

May 1, 2017 from 8:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Today’s dominant political refrain is that America is in a state of decline. But to James Fallows nothing could further be from the truth. Over the course of a three-year, 54,000-mile journey across the country, he discovered many surprising points of reinvention, in every region of the country—and enough to refresh the bleak national conversation to reflect a positive truth. Fallows reports on the wide range of civic projects underway that are rebuilding America—a cross-section of generations, races, and political affiliations working far from the usual metropolitan hubs.

After 43 years writing for The Atlantic, largely as a National Correspondent, Fallows has assumed the role of Europe Editor for the magazine’s first Global Bureau, located in London, England. Fallows attended Harvard, where he was president of the newspaper The Crimson. He studied economics at Oxford University as a Rhodes Scholar. For his writing, Fallows has won the National Book Award, the American Book Award, and the National Magazine Award. His documentary series On the Frontlines: Doing Business in China was awarded the 2010 Emmy Award. Fallows has been a software designer for Microsoft, a speechwriter for President Jimmy Carter, and the editor of US News & World Report. He is the chair in U.S. media at the U.S. Studies Centre at the University of Sydney, in Australia.