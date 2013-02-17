“It’s Magic!”
February 17, 2013 from 2:00pm
The Los Angeles Times calls this family-friendly show, “a must for magic buffs of all ages.” This live stage show features top professional magicians from around the globe, with each act carefully selected to represent the variety of the art of magic. Each year the lineup changes to include the best and brightest magical acts.
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: Lobero Live
- Starts: February 17, 2013 2:00pm
- Price: Section A tickets are $35, Section B tickets are $29, and Patron tickets are $80.
- Location: Lobero Theatre
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/its-magic-4/
- Sponsors: Lobero Live