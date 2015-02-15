Calendar » It’s Magic!

February 15, 2015 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

America’s longest-running magic revue returns to the Lobero to dazzle audiences with an all-new lineup of top illusionists direct from exotic showrooms and Hollywood’s famous Magic Castle. You won’t believe your eyes as top magicians perform incredible feats from jaw-dropping sleight of hand and off-beat comedic magic to mind-boggling full stage illusions.

This one-of-a-kind magic show that has been delighting magic fans for more than five decades. This year’s lineup features magicians Danny Cole, Mystina, Tom Ogden Alex Ramon, Dan Raspyni and more – each carefully selected to show the many nuances to the craft of magic.

“It’s a must for magic buffs of all ages!” ― L.A. Times