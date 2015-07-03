Calendar » It’s Magick at ZFolio!

July 3, 2015 from 12:00 Noon - 6:00pm

ZFolio is hosting Magick! Come experience the enchanting work of Falcher and Jael Fusager, two modern masters of cloisonné jewelry art. Dazzling colors and skilled miniature scale designs combine to create truly memorable and unique necklaces, brooches, earnings and bracelets. Learn about the ancient technique of enameling, customize a one of a kind creation, sip refreshing bubbly, and enjoy an art filled afternoon in our beautiful Santa Barbara gallery.