Calendar » “It’s Not Okay” World Premiere Musical by: Linda Newlin

April 9, 2012 from 7:00 p.m.

WHO: Linda Newlin & CALM Present the world premiere of a new musical WHAT: It’s Not Okay Written, Directed & Performed by: Linda Newlin WHEN: Monday, April 9 7 p.m. VIP Reception after the show WHERE: Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. Santa Barbara, CA 93101 www.lobero.com COST: $100 VIP, $40 general and $20 students/seniors Plus $5 facility fee INFO: (805) 963-0761 or online @ Lobero.com ABOUT: World premiere musical delving into the multi-layered subject of abuse and why It’s Not Okay to abuse ourselves by not living our dreams, not being who we truly are and not shining our light in the world. Song styles range from rock and jazz to Broadway ballads, country and rap. Log onto Newlin’s website to purchase the CD Love Your Self with songs from the show.