May 16, 2017 from 6:30pm - 8:00pm

A free networking workshop entitled “It’s Not What You Know…!” is planned for 6:30 to 8 p.m. May 16 at Impact Hub, 1117 State St., Santa Barbara.

The main speaker is LaVada English, training and development manager for the

County of Santa Barbara, who will discuss elevating one's networking strategy to take one's career to the next level.

RSVP by emailing [email protected] or on www.impacthubsb.com/events

"Join us for an engaging workshop on strategic networking that will be sure to motivate you towards your next steps to success," said event organizer Quienna Broadnax, of the Santa Barbara Young Black Professionals. "Whether you are looking to learn new tips or hone your existing skills, this workshop is for you; stay afterward for questions and answers and a short mixer."

Light refreshments will be served.