Calendar » Ives Quartet

April 30, 2012 from 7:30 p.m.

This talented quartet, comprised of members from Europe and the U.S., is known for its passion, refinement, and innovative programming. Inspired by the passionate, artistic commitment, and unique temperament of American composer Charles Ives, the quartet has attracted critical enthusiasm for its “practice of reveling in the unfamiliar,” championing an eclectic repertoire that combines established masterworks with underappreciated gems, neglected scores of early 20th century-America, and specially commissioned new pieces. They perform nationally and internationally at noted chamber music series and festivals. They will perform Mozart’s Quartet in D Major, K.575, Deborah Lurie’s work commissioned for the Ives Quartet (as yet untitled), and Debussy’s Quartet in g minor, Op.10. Mary Craig Auditorium $15 SBMA Members/$19 Non-Members Tickets may be purchased at the Museum Visitor Services desks, or by calling 963.4364 x400.