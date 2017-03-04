Calendar » Ivory Deville with special guests Kat Myers & The Buzzards

Standing Sun LIVE presents



Ivory Deville



with special guests



Kat Myers & The Buzzards





"Los Angeles band Ivory Deville produces an uncommon swagger and juxtaposition of sound that hits its stride at the intersection of honky tonk, glam rock, and mid-century rock and roll. Born out of the raucous beer joints and restless bones of the Plains, and warmly branded by soaring female harmonies from the California coast, Ivory Deville is an authentic roadhouse band for our time."



Doors open 7pm/Show starts 7:30



$12 Standing Room/$17 Reserved Seating - All ages show!



Food Truck to be Announced soon!