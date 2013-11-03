Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild
Presented by UCSB Arts & Lecture
Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2777 or (805) 893-3535
Featuring Live Animals
Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild Live
“If you can get [people] to love [animals], then you have a better chance to save them.” – Jack Hanna
America’s favorite zookeeper comes to Santa Barbara for the first time, bringing his fabulous and furry animal friends along for the ride. Host of the action-packed, Emmy-winning TV series Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild and the new show, Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown, “Jungle Jack” is renowned for his globe-trotting explorations in search of amazing creatures. He’s a frequent guest on programs including the Late Show with David Letterman and Good Morning America. In this all-ages live show, he’ll share fascinating and humorous stories and footage from his adventures – and introduce us to his animals!
The Fun Starts Early!
An hour before the show, the fun kicks off with balloons, face painting and craft-making parties for kids.
Best for ages 4 and up
- Organizer/Sponsor: artsandlectures
- Starts: November 3, 2013 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
- Price: $15.00-$10.00
- Location: UCSB Campus, Campbell Hall
- Website: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2777