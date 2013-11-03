Calendar » Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild

November 3, 2013 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lecture

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=2777 or (805) 893-3535

Featuring Live Animals

Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild Live

“If you can get [people] to love [animals], then you have a better chance to save them.” – Jack Hanna

America’s favorite zookeeper comes to Santa Barbara for the first time, bringing his fabulous and furry animal friends along for the ride. Host of the action-packed, Emmy-winning TV series Jack Hanna’s Into the Wild and the new show, Jack Hanna’s Wild Countdown, “Jungle Jack” is renowned for his globe-trotting explorations in search of amazing creatures. He’s a frequent guest on programs including the Late Show with David Letterman and Good Morning America. In this all-ages live show, he’ll share fascinating and humorous stories and footage from his adventures – and introduce us to his animals!

Available on the Family Fun series. Not available on Create Your Own series.

The Fun Starts Early!

An hour before the show, the fun kicks off with balloons, face painting and craft-making parties for kids.

Best for ages 4 and up

Presented by Nationwide Insurance