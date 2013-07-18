Calendar » Jack London Exhibit Opening & Lecture

July 18, 2013 from 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California What: Exhibit Opening, Lecture and Book Signing of Jack London, Photographer When: Thursday, July 18, 2013 Reception at 5:30pm and Lecture at 7:00pm Cost: $10 (general public); FREE to Members To Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115 (please register for LECTURE early to guarantee admittance) Lecture and Book Signing: The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum welcomes co-author Sue Hodson, Curator of Literary Manuscripts at the Huntington Library, presenting her book Jack London Photographer, which brings London’s little known photographic work into sharp focus, placing it in its historical context. The book showcases over 200 stunning photographs, and adds a new and fascinating dimension to one of America’s most gifted and prolific writers. The Exhibit: Please join us for the most expansive exhibition of Jack London Photographs ever mounted including 50 spell-binding images from London’s Cruise on the Snark, the 1906 San Francisco earthquake, the Russo-Japanese War…and many more. We gratefully acknowledge the Huntington Library and the California State Parks and the Maritime Museum of San Diego for their assistance with this exhibit.