Jack London Exhibit Opening & Lecture by Sue Hodson

July 18, 2013 from 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California What: Exhibit Opening, Lecture and Book Signing of Jack London, Photographer When: Thursday, July 18, 2013 Reception at 5:30pm and Lecture at 7:00pm Cost: $10 (general public); FREE to Members To Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115 (please register for LECTURE early to guarantee admittance) Sue Hodson, Curator of Literary Manuscripts at the Huntington Library, presenting her book Jack London, Photographer