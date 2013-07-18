Friday, April 20 , 2018, 4:24 pm | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Jack London Exhibit Opening & Lecture by Sue Hodson

July 18, 2013 from 5:30pm - 8:30pm

Where: Santa Barbara Maritime Museum, 113 Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, California
What: Exhibit Opening, Lecture and Book Signing of Jack London, Photographer
When: Thursday, July 18, 2013
Reception at 5:30pm and Lecture at 7:00pm
Cost: $10 (general public); FREE to Members
To Register: Go to www.sbmm.org or call (805) 962-8404 x115
(please register for LECTURE early to guarantee admittance)
Sue Hodson, Curator of Literary Manuscripts at the Huntington Library, presenting her book Jack London, Photographer

 

