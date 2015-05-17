Calendar » Jack Welch

May 17, 2015 from 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Tickets/Info: https://artsandlectures.sa.ucsb.edu/Details.aspx?PerfNum=3175 or (805) 893-3535

Former Chairman and CEO of the General Electric Company

Jack Welch in Conversation with Suzy Welch

Your No-BS Guide to Winning the Game, Building a Team, and Growing Your Career

Sun, May 17, 2:00 PM, Campbell Hall

Legendary management expert, businessman and best-selling author Jack Welch spent 20 years as chairman and CEO of the General Electric Company, and was named “Manager of the Century” by Fortune magazine. With his wife Suzy – former editor of the Harvard Business Review – Welch penned the international bestseller Winning. In the decade since, the pair has dug deeper into business; consulting, speaking, and even starting their own fully accredited online MBA program. Join these business titans for a discussion of their newest book, The Real-Life MBA, which explores the most pressing challenges facing modern management and offers fresh, pragmatic solutions to overcome them.