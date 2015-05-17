Jack Welch
Former Chairman and CEO of the General Electric Company
Jack Welch in Conversation with Suzy Welch
Your No-BS Guide to Winning the Game, Building a Team, and Growing Your Career
Sun, May 17, 2:00 PM, Campbell Hall
Legendary management expert, businessman and best-selling author Jack Welch spent 20 years as chairman and CEO of the General Electric Company, and was named “Manager of the Century” by Fortune magazine. With his wife Suzy – former editor of the Harvard Business Review – Welch penned the international bestseller Winning. In the decade since, the pair has dug deeper into business; consulting, speaking, and even starting their own fully accredited online MBA program. Join these business titans for a discussion of their newest book, The Real-Life MBA, which explores the most pressing challenges facing modern management and offers fresh, pragmatic solutions to overcome them.
