Calendar » Jackie Kashian Special Guest Comedian at Max’s

July 12, 2015 from 7:30pm - 9:00pm

Jackie Kashian Special Guest Comedian at Max’s

Jackie Kashian's comedy is like listening to a really racy episode of All Things Considered. She is a national touring comic. She recently made her late night comedy debut on the Conan O'Brien show, has her own half hour special on Comedy Central, was a semi-finalist on Last Comic Standing and has recorded This American Life with Ira Glass for NPR. Has made television and film appearances on A&E, CBS, NBC and ABC. She has a weekly Podcast where she interviews people about their obsessions.

Come hear Jackie Kashian and Jonny Loquasto, Cat Wagner and Carol Metcalf, some of the funniest comics of Santa Barbara at Max’s 2nd Sunday Dinner Comedy Night, Max’s Restaurant & Cucina 3514 State Street. On Sunday, July 12th when they will “take the stage” for an uproarious evening. Come for dinner at 5pm, show starts at 7:30pm. $10 cover charge. Please RSVP to reserve a table at 805-898-9121 or www.Maxsrestaurantsb.com.