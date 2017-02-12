Jade, Jewelry & Handmade Gifts
THIS SUNDAY!
A Celebration of Local Artisans, Inviting You to Shop Handmade & Local!
Feb 12th, 2017, 10:00am-6:00pm
Veterans' Memorial Building, Santa Barbara
112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., SB 93101
Gift-giving is an artform in and of itself...
Let an artist craft the perfect gifts for your lovers & friends this Valentine's Day!
Here, the artisans themselves bring sensitivity, attention, dedication, passion and love to every handmade work & craft - a gift of intention and creativity.
On February 12th, Santa Barbara locals will have the opportunity to buy directly from California artists, explore their creativity, and enjoy snacks, spirits & music with excellent company...
Join us on the Santa Barbara beachfront for the 3rd annual Valentine's Celebration by the JadeNow Gallery and its patrons, featuring local artists & craftspeople.
Julie Fiscalini
Drew Arnold
Ryan Burke
Wesly Johnson
Sio Tepper
Ryan Spangler
Matthew Glasby
Allan Spehar
Jeff "Jade" Spangler
Justin Barrett
+ more!
Event Details
- Organizer/Sponsor: cajadecarvings
- Starts: February 12, 2017 10:00am - 6:00pm
- Location: Veteran's Memorial Building, 112 W. Cabrillo Blvd, SB, 93101
- Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/976715395793233/