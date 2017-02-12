Calendar » Jade, Jewelry & Handmade Gifts

February 12, 2017 from 10:00am - 6:00pm

THIS SUNDAY!

A Celebration of Local Artisans, Inviting You to Shop Handmade & Local!

Feb 12th, 2017, 10:00am-6:00pm

Veterans' Memorial Building, Santa Barbara

112 W. Cabrillo Blvd., SB 93101

Gift-giving is an artform in and of itself...

Let an artist craft the perfect gifts for your lovers & friends this Valentine's Day!



Here, the artisans themselves bring sensitivity, attention, dedication, passion and love to every handmade work & craft - a gift of intention and creativity.



On February 12th, Santa Barbara locals will have the opportunity to buy directly from California artists, explore their creativity, and enjoy snacks, spirits & music with excellent company...



Join us on the Santa Barbara beachfront for the 3rd annual Valentine's Celebration by the JadeNow Gallery and its patrons, featuring local artists & craftspeople.

Julie Fiscalini

Drew Arnold

Ryan Burke

Wesly Johnson

Sio Tepper

Ryan Spangler

Matthew Glasby

Allan Spehar

Jeff "Jade" Spangler

Justin Barrett

+ more!