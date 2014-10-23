Calendar » Jake Shimabukuro

October 23, 2014 from 8:00 PM - 10:00 PM

Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures

Back by Popular Demand

Hawaii's Ukulele Genius

Jake Shimabukuro

Thurs, Oct 23, 8:00 p.m., Campbell Hall

“With his imagination and remarkable skill, Shimabukuro proves that the ukulele can handle any genre; in his hands, the ‘little guitar’ sings.” NPR

It’s rare for a young musician to earn comparisons to Jimi Hendrix and Miles Davis, to entirely redefine an instrument and to be declared a “hero” by Rolling Stone by his early 30s. But ukulele wizard Jake Shimabukuro has already accomplished these amazing feats and more. Effortlessly mixing jazz, rock, classical, traditional Hawaiian and folk music, he’s created a sound that’s masterfully nuanced, emotionally charged and utterly unique – inspiring legions of fans to learn to play the “jumping flea.” Don’t miss this versatile yet disarmingly humble virtuoso in what’s sure to be another riveting, sold-out appearance.