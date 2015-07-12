Calendar » Jam Camp

July 12, 2015 from 2:00 pm - 4:30 pm

Jam Camp is a collaboration between chef Kristen Desmond, owner of Flagstone Pantry, and Maureen Foley, owner of Red Hen Cannery. A farmer’s daughter, writer and artist, Maureen Foley lives in Carpinteria on an avocado ranch tended by her family. Flagstone Pantry offers seasonal, fresh foods prepared daily in their kitchen at the Santa Barbara Public Market.

Maureen will cover jam-making basics, share tips for adding flavors to [tart] preserves, and discuss how to trouble shoot common problems. Kristen will demonstrate several recipes featuring jam as an ingredient. Class will end with some delicious samples (of course!) and you will go home with some jam and recipes. It’s a winning combination!

Sunday, July 12, 2:00 – 4:30 PM

Savoir Faire Catering Kitchen

901 Philinda Street (near the intersection of Milpas and Cañon Perdido Streets)

Reservations are required. REGISTER at http://flagstonepantry.com

This workshop involves active participation preparing fruit and processing jars. Please bring your own knife for preparing fruit. Adults only, please. Limit 25