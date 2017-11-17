James Beard Foundation’s Celebrity Chef Tour Dinner
The James Beard Foundation's Celebrity Chef Tour dinner series brings a taste of what happens at the James Beard House in New York City to more than 20 cities across the country each year. Our Santa Barbara dinner begins with a cocktail reception followed by a one-night-only, multi-course dinner (with wine pairings) featuring a diverse group of JBF Award winners such as Graeme Cockburn, Laura Cole, Kirk DeLong, Bruce Kalman, Kristen Kish, and Nancy Silverton and ending with a decadent dessert course and a Q&A session with the evening's chefs. Live music provided by Airon.
Please join us at 7pm on Monday, Nov. 17th, 2017 The Reagan Room, Fess Parker Resort, Santa Barbara, CA.
Event Details
- Starts: November 17, 2017 7:00pm - 11:00pm
- Price: $230
- Location: Fess Parker Double Tree Hotel
- Website: http://www.festforums.com/