Calendar » James Beard Foundation’s Celebrity Chef Tour Dinner

November 17, 2017 from 7:00pm - 11:00pm

The James Beard Foundation's Celebrity Chef Tour dinner series brings a taste of what happens at the James Beard House in New York City to more than 20 cities across the country each year. Our Santa Barbara dinner begins with a cocktail reception followed by a one-night-only, multi-course dinner (with wine pairings) featuring a diverse group of JBF Award winners such as Graeme Cockburn, Laura Cole, Kirk DeLong, Bruce Kalman, Kristen Kish, and Nancy Silverton and ending with a decadent dessert course and a Q&A session with the evening's chefs. Live music provided by Airon.

Please join us at 7pm on Monday, Nov. 17th, 2017 The Reagan Room, Fess Parker Resort, Santa Barbara, CA.