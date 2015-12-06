Calendar » Jamie Chamberlin Concert

December 6, 2015 from 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM

Greek-American soprano Jamie Chamberlin, a Santa Barbara native, will present a benefit concert and reception for St. Barbara’s Greek Orthodox Church, with pianist Renee Hamaty, on December 6 at 4PM, in St. Barbara’s reception hall. Tickets are $50 at the door or in advance by calling (805)683-4492.

Called “spellbinding” by the San Francisco Chronicle, Miss Chamberlin will return to her hometown for one night only to delight with opera, cabaret and American musical theater favorites.

Chamberlin, who appears regularly with LA Opera, has been recognized for her abilities as a singer and actress. Among her many credits, she recently starred as Marilyn Monroe in the US Premiere of Gavin Bryars’ Marilyn Forever at Long Beach Opera, for which Opera News praised her “shimmering tones” and “star-struck vulnerability”. The lyric-coloratura soprano will return to LBO in 2016 to sing Cunegonde in an exciting new production of Candide. Jamie can also be heard on the Delos recording Terrain of the Heart, song cycles of Mark Abel, and in the leading role in Abel’s new opera Home is a Harbor, which takes place on California’s Central Coast, set for release by Delos in 2016. For more information and performance schedule, please visit www.jamiechamberlin.com