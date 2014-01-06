Calendar » January is Health Weight Month

January 6, 2014 from 8:00am - 5:00pm

January is Healthy Weight Month at Sansum Clinic. We are here to encourage our patients and the community to reach and maintain a healthy weight. Sansum Clinic offers a broad range of options and programs for achieving a healthy lifestyle no matter your weight loss goals - from group classes and health education to the Doctor's Weight Management Program and bariatric surgery - Sansum Clinic has something for everyone.

Visit Sansum Clinic's Heath Resource Center at 215 Pesetas Lane in Santa Barbara or call 681-7672.

You can also visit: www.sansumclinic.org/healthy-weight for more details.