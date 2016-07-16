Calendar » Japanese Obon Summer Festival

July 16, 2016 from 12:30 pm - 5:00 pm

The Buddhist Church of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce that the Japanese Obon Festival is returning to Santa Barbara. Three years ago we revived this tradition and have been celebrating it every July ever since, with Japanese karate demonstrations, art exhibit, Japanese snacks, games, origami paper folding, face painting, taiko drumming, and folk dance. Everyone is invited to dance, no experience necessary, but we we will hold dance practices each Sunday starting on June 5, at 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. leading up to the the festival on July 16 with the exception of Father's Day.