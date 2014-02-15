Calendar » Japanese Tea Ceremony: Demonstration & Lecture

February 15, 2014 from 5:30 pm

In conjunction with the Kimono exhibit, Sochi Nomoto, Japanese tea ceremony master, will be demonstrating a traditional Japanese tea at the Museum. Ms. Nomoto will demonstrate the traditional etiquette of preparing and serving Japanese green tea.



Preparing tea in the traditional Japanese manner embodies the principles of harmony, respect, purity, and tranquility. The tea ceremony is less about drinking tea, and more about the aesthetics of preparing a bowl of tea from one's heart and sharing it with others.



Ms. Nomoto will also discuss the importance of the kimono to the overall ceremony ritual. Sochi, a master of the Japanese tea ceremony, has studied O-cha since she was in college and has been teaching the tea ceremony for ten years.

This event is sponsored by, The Japan Foundation, Los Angeles. The foundation promotes international awareness and mutual understanding between Japan and the U.S. through cultural exchange.