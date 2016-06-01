Calendar » Jardin de las Rosas Ground Breaking

June 1, 2016 from 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Join Peoples’ Self-Help Housing in celebration of the ground breaking for its all-new, 40-unit affordable housing development Jardin de las Rosas, near downtown Santa Barbara. The groundbreaking celebration will begin with a short ceremony highlighting project history followed by a light lunch.

Jardin de las Rosas will consist of 5-one bedroom units, 22 two-bedroom units and 13-three bedroom units. Features will include a community center, multi-purpose room, youth education center, staff offices, on-site laundry facilities and an interior courtyard with a tot-lot.

The property is located in a priority housing overlay zone that was identified through the community input process which informed the City’s Plan Santa Barbara outreach effort. As such, it is one of the first projects approved through the City’s pilot program under the new ordinance, and a key implementation action of the City’s General Plan.

RSVP by May 25 by calling (805) 699-7720 or emailing [email protected]

There will be limited street parking. “Unpaved” parking will be available at site location. Please plan to carpool if possible.