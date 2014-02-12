Calendar » Jasad and the Queen of Contradictions

February 12, 2014 from 6:00pm - 8:00pm

Lebanese poet and writer Joumana Haddad has stirred controversy in the Middle East for having founded Jasad (the Body), an erotic quarterly Arabic-language magazine. Dedicated to the body’s art, science and literature, Jasad is one of the first of its kind in the Arab world and has caused a big debate not only for its explicit images, erotic articles and essays on sex in Arabic, but also for the fact that an Arab woman is behind it all. Amanda Homsi-Ottosson, 40 min., Arabic with English Subtitles, 2011, UK/Lebanon.