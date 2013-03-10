Calendar » Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

March 10, 2013 from 7:00pm

Jazz at Lincoln Center Presented by UCSB Arts & Lectures Tickets: (805) 893-3535 or www.ArtsAndLectures.UCSB.edu Sun, Mar 10 7:00 PM The Granada Theatre $38 - $78 : General Public $20 : All Students Includes facility fee Principal Sponsors:Audrey & Tim Fisher Sara Miller McCune