Jazz at the Ballroom at Belmond El Encanto

October 25, 2018 from 7:30pm - 10:00pm

This fall, Jazz at the Ballroom, a Bay Area-based nonprofit that produces and hosts salon concerts to support classic jazz and music education in public schools, will kick off its West Coast Jazz Series where they plan to showcase their unique programming at luxury hotels from San Diego to Napa Valley. On October 25, the organization is partnering with Belmond El Encanto, bringing jazz pianist and vocalist, Champian Fulton, and her quartet to kick off the west coast release of her new album, The Stylings Of Champian. Prior to the concert, the historic Santa Barbara hotel has planned an optional three-course dinner preluded by a cocktail hour for $130 per person, which includes the concert. Guests who would like to attend the concert only can purchase tickets for $85 per person and both options come with a glass of complimentary champagne. Tickets can be purchased through El Encanto at (805) 845-5800 or by emailing [email protected]