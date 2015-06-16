JAZZ AT THE LOBERO PRESENTS An evening with Al Jarreau
June 16, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm
The only vocalist in history to net Grammy Awards in three different categories (pop, jazz & R&B) Al Jarreau’s unique vocal style and innovative musical expressions have made him one of the most exciting and critically acclaimed performers of our time with seven GRAMMY® Awards, scores of international music awards and popular accolades worldwide.
- Price: Subscribe to the Spring Jazz Series and purchase your seats for this event before they go on sale to the public on Saturday, Jan
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido St. Santa Barbara, Ca 93101
