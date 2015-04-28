Calendar » JAZZ AT THE LOBERO PRESENTS Charles Lloyd & Friends featuring Bill Frisell, Greg Leisz, Reuben Roger

April 28, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

The tenor giant brings together a fellowship of his favorite musical partners, including members of his New Quartet and guitar luminary Bill Frisell.

Saxophonist Charles Lloyd is a forward-thinking “musician’s musician.” His supreme improvisational talents and passion for cross-pollinating jazz with rock as well as non-Western styles of music during the ‘60s and ‘70s established him as one of the key figures in the development of fusion and world music.

“Every Lloyd concert is unique. And this one, with special guests Bill Frisell and Greg Leisz, was a striking display of contemporary jazz improvisation at its finest. “ — International Review of Music