Calendar » JAZZ AT THE LOBERO PRESENTS Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

September 15, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck, two master songwriters, musicians, and bandleaders meet in a historic duet of piano and banjo. The Grammy-winning duet will combine Corea and Fleck’s most recognizable tunes with the music from their Latin Grammy-winning album The Enchantment. With a mix of jazz and pop standards, crossing a myriad of genres, from jazz, bluegrass, rock, flamenco and gospel, this will be a casual, intimate evening with two legends from different musical worlds.