JAZZ AT THE LOBERO PRESENTS Chick Corea & Béla Fleck

September 15, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Chick Corea & Béla Fleck, two master songwriters, musicians, and bandleaders meet in a historic duet of piano and banjo. The Grammy-winning duet will combine Corea and Fleck’s most recognizable tunes with the music from their Latin Grammy-winning album The Enchantment. With a mix of jazz and pop standards, crossing a myriad of genres, from jazz, bluegrass, rock, flamenco and gospel, this will be a casual, intimate evening with two legends from different musical worlds.

 

Event Details

  • Organizer/Sponsor: Nonprofit General
  • Starts: September 15, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
  • Price: $105 - VIP (VIP ticket includes premier seating, and a pre-show reception) $65 - Section A $55 - Section B
  • Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido St.
  • Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/chick-coreabela-fleck/
 
 
 