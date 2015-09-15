JAZZ AT THE LOBERO PRESENTS Chick Corea & Béla Fleck
Chick Corea & Béla Fleck, two master songwriters, musicians, and bandleaders meet in a historic duet of piano and banjo. The Grammy-winning duet will combine Corea and Fleck’s most recognizable tunes with the music from their Latin Grammy-winning album The Enchantment. With a mix of jazz and pop standards, crossing a myriad of genres, from jazz, bluegrass, rock, flamenco and gospel, this will be a casual, intimate evening with two legends from different musical worlds.
Event Details
- Starts: September 15, 2015 8:00pm - 10:00pm
- Price: $105 - VIP (VIP ticket includes premier seating, and a pre-show reception) $65 - Section A $55 - Section B
- Location: Lobero Theatre-33 E. Canon Perdido St.
- Website: http://www.lobero.com/events/chick-coreabela-fleck/