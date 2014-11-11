Calendar » Jazz at the Lobero presents Dorado Schmitt and the Djangi Festival All- Stars

November 11, 2014 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Pioneering Gypsy jazz guitarist Django Reinhardt lamented that he might be neglected by history, but today the ebulliently swinging “jazz manouche” sound he created with French violinist Stéphane Grappelli is more pervasive than ever. And no one has done more to ignite interest in the idiom than dazzling French guitarist and violinist Dorado Schmitt. Born to Gypsy parents near the German border in Lorraine, Schmitt was weaned on traditional Roma music and Gypsy jazz, but rebelled as a teenager by taking up electric guitar and emulating Jimi Hendrix and Carlos Santana. By the mid-90s he was a leading figure on the international Gypsy jazz scene, where he continues to represent the art form at its highest level. Schmitt’s all-star ensemble is joined for this engagement by American guitar virtuoso John Jorgenson, a veteran of work with Elton John, Bonnie Raitt and the Desert Rose Band, who is a superlative interpreter of Django Reinhardt’s music and was the first American to headline the annual Reinhardt festival in France. In fact, Jorgenson portrayed Reinhardt on-screen in the 2004 feature film Head in the Clouds, starring Charlize Theron and Penélope Cruz. Don’t miss this hugely entertaining run of fretboard fireworks!