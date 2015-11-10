Calendar » JAZZ AT THE LOBERO PRESENTS Dorado Schmitt & Django Festival All-Stars with special guest Roger Kell

November 10, 2015 from 8:00pm - 10:00pm

Back by popular demand! Gypsy jazz genius Dorado Schmitt and his all-star ensemble return for an encore performance celebrating the legacy of Django Reinhardt.

No one has done more to ignite interest in the legacy of gypsy jazz guitar pioneer Django Reinhardt than dazzling French guitarist and violinist Dorado Schmitt. Born to Gypsy parents near the German border, Schmitt was weaned on traditional Roma music and Gypsy jazz, but rebelled as a teenager by taking up electric guitar and emulating Jimi Hendrix and Carlos Santana. By the mid-90’s he was a leading figure on the international Gypsy jazz scene, where he continues to represent the art form at its highest level.